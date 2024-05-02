Simplex Trading LLC Buys 10,685 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 486.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

