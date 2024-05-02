State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.46% of York Water worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of York Water by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of York Water by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of York Water stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $517.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About York Water

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

