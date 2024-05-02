State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Lantheus worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 198.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Lantheus by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Lantheus by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 538,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after acquiring an additional 438,986 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,093 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LNTH. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,169,936 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.