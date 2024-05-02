State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Cable One worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Cable One by 5.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Cable One by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $627.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $395.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.63 and a 200-day moving average of $503.42. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.37 and a 12-month high of $749.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

