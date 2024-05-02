State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.25% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 791,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 251,892 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,297 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $782,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NX

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.