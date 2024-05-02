Strs Ohio Acquires New Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $35,628.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,120.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,120.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,774 shares of company stock worth $608,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

