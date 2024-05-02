Strs Ohio Has $113,000 Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPI. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $108,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 25.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $536.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

