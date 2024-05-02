Strs Ohio Sells 200 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.72. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

