Truist Financial Corp Acquires 40,629 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $293,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.03 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.