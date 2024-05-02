Truist Financial Corp Purchases 21,253 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,144,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,843 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,616,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,933,000 after purchasing an additional 850,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

