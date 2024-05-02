Truist Financial Corp Has $11.96 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,210 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,005 shares of company stock valued at $30,536,214. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR opened at $61.12 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

