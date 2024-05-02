Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TWO has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of TWO opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $29,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $169,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

