Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/20/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $445.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $498.00 to $466.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/12/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $371.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $438.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $457.00 to $462.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/13/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2024 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $402.14 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.01 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 300,856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,761,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

