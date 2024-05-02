XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in XPeng were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in XPeng by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 41.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

XPEV stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

