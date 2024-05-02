Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,388,000. KGH Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after buying an additional 260,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 116,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 92,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 82,578 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

HCC opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

