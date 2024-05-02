Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,804,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $721,273. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,273. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,221. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.73 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

