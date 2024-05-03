Cwm LLC Sells 277 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth $4,530,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.29. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

