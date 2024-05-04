Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.07 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 61,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.97 and a 12 month high of $174.71.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.