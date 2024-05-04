Choreo LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 21.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

