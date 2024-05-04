International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 114,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 83,203 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.