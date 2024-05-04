John C. Hill Buys 300 Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) CEO John C. Hill acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,231.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,661.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CET stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.44. Central Securities Co. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CET. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the fourth quarter worth $37,180,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Central Securities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Central Securities by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

