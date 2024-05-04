Mather Group LLC. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

