Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $271,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 456,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Snap Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.25 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.02.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
