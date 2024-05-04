NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,135,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $494,073,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.4% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 53.7% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $887.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $272.40 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $865.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

