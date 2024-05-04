Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

