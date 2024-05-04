Truist Financial Corp Has $6.69 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,373 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,959,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after acquiring an additional 237,514 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

