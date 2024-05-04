Truist Financial Corp Sells 42,124 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

