Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $300,117.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,775 shares of company stock worth $4,032,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.