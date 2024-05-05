DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $33.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

XRAY opened at $28.29 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,555,000 after acquiring an additional 369,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

