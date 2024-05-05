Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $142,373.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

