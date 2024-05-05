Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.87. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

