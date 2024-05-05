3i Group (LON:III) PT Raised to GBX 3,050 at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,815 ($35.36) to GBX 3,050 ($38.31) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

3i Group Stock Performance

3i Group stock opened at GBX 2,891 ($36.31) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,711.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,422.67. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,709.50 ($21.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,905 ($36.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of £28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 628.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

