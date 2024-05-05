3i Group (LON:III) PT Raised to GBX 3,050 at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,815 ($35.36) to GBX 3,050 ($38.31) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.
3i Group Stock Performance
3i Group stock opened at GBX 2,891 ($36.31) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,711.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,422.67. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,709.50 ($21.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,905 ($36.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of £28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 628.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.
About 3i Group
