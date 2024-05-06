Brokers Offer Predictions for Capital Power Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$36.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total transaction of C$204,296.98. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
