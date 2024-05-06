Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issued By B. Riley

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

CENX opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

