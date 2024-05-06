Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Builders FirstSource worth $65,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,601 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLDR opened at $195.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.49 and a 200 day moving average of $168.15. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

