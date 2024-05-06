Taylor Morrison Home Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.86 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $7.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.7 %
TMHC opened at $57.20 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.
