Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

APDN stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.20) by $4.40. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

