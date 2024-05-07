First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $170,000 Investment in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EMGF stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $637.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96.

About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

