First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $170,000 Investment in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of EMGF stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $637.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96.
About iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.