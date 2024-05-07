Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.79.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

