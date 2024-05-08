First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Unum Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

