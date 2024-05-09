AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.70

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.70 and traded as high as C$8.35. AGF Management shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 42,848 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGF.B. Scotiabank increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

AGF Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at AGF Management

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,200.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 290,960 shares of company stock worth $2,322,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

