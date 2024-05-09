Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,304 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

