Amalgamated Bank Has $4.34 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Crocs worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crocs alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Crocs by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 512.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,147,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs Stock Down 0.8 %

CROX stock opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.