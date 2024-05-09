Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,141 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.80 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

