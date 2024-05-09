Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,236,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,197,000 after purchasing an additional 357,394 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after acquiring an additional 228,654 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,952,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,157,000 after acquiring an additional 207,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,324,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.3 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,933 shares of company stock valued at $47,972,876. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

