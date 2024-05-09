Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Xcel Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

