M&T Bank Corp Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.11% of Mirion Technologies worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,698 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 245.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 796,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 566,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,857,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 488,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 680.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 504,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 439,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

