SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SP Plus worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in SP Plus by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 57,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SP Plus by 510.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 60,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 12.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.53 on Thursday. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.22.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

