SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 49,984 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

SXC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $866.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.19. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SunCoke Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,060.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.