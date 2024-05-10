Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Sanofi by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.69 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.